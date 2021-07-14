Rules for public transport during Eid

Transport

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 10:10 pm

All modes of public transports can run from early Thursday to 23 July morning during the Eid-ul-Adha celebration by following the coronavirus guidelines of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) issued on Wednesday.

All transportations, including public ones, will be suspended for 14 days after Eid, reports Prothom Alo.

Buses and minibuses can run at 50% of their capacities. Passengers cannot sit next to each other. 

Passengers have to pay an additional 60% of the existing fare to compensate for the losses transport owners will incur for leaving half of the seats vacant.

Wearing face masks is mandatory for passengers, drivers, supervisors, helpers, and those involved in ticket sales. Hand sanitizers have to be arranged for them as well.  

Cleaning vehicles is needed before or after the journey. Disinfectant has to be sprayed as well. In addition, passengers' handbags and luggage have to be sanitized in the same way.

Passengers must ensure physical and social distance while getting on and off vehicles. They have to stand in queues to get on vehicles.

Besides, everyone has to follow other coronavirus guidelines of the government to contain virus transmissions across the country. 

Ridesharing vehicles can also ply on roads during this period following these guidelines.

