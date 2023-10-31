Commuters suffer as BNP, Jamaat blockade choke on traffic

Dhaka's commuters faced yet another day of public transport shortages as a 72-hour blockade organised by the BNP, Jamaat, and nine other political parties disrupted the city's transportation system.

The blockade, initiated to demand the immediate resignation of the government, led to a significant reduction in the number of buses on the city's streets on Tuesday.

From the early hours of the morning, demonstrations sprouted in various parts of Dhaka, creating traffic congestion and delays for thousands of commuters.

In response to the widespread protests, public transportation options dwindled, causing inconveniences for those trying to reach their destinations.

The shortage of passenger buses was evident during the usual morning rush hours, with a noticeable decline in the number of cars on the road due to fears of potential political violence and vandalism.

Photo: Alim Azij/TBS

Our correspondent, after navigating through key locations such as Moghbazar intersection, Banglamotor, Shahbagh, Science Lab, Sobhanbagh, Shyamoli, and Kallyanpur, reported that usually congested roads during the weekday office hours (8-9 am) were surprisingly clear.

Notably, rickshaws were seen operating on main roads, a practice typically prohibited during other times, as commuters searched for alternative modes of transportation.

Photo: Jahidul Islam/TBS

Similar traffic disruptions were observed in areas like Gulshan, Banani, Mohakhali, Bijoy Shoroni, and Farmgate.

Passengers experienced prolonged waiting times as they struggled to find buses to transport them between various points within the city. On the few buses that were operational, overcrowding was a common sight.

Roads in areas like Kazipara, Angargao, Farmgate, and Karwan Bazar also experienced reduced traffic compared to regular days, leaving office-goers in a challenging situation as they sought transportation alternatives.

Describing the situation, 60-year-old Abdul Mannan, who works at a private firm in Shyamoli, expressed his concerns as an ordinary citizen who is compelled to venture out despite the fear of violence due to work obligations.

He urged the political parties to engage in dialogue and find solutions to the ongoing political crisis to alleviate the suffering of the common people.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

Mannan said, "I was scared to come out of my house, but I had to because of my job. They randomly set buses on fire. I want the parties to sit together and discuss the issues to find a solution to the political crisis. This way, common people will not suffer."

In contrast, some areas of the city, such as Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Panthapath, Green Road, Atish Dipankar Road (Syedabad to Malibagh), Khilgaon, Shahjahanpur, and Basabo, experienced relatively normal traffic conditions.

In the Mirpur area, some public transport options, including a limited number of buses and CNG vehicles, were observed to be in operation. However, it was evident that their availability was significantly reduced compared to normal circumstances. In addition, various markets in these regions, such as Mirpur 10 intersection and Benareshi Palli, opened their doors to the public.

To maintain order and security during the blockade, law enforcement personnel were on high alert, and armoured vehicles were deployed in strategically important locations, including Moghbazar intersection, Shahbagh, Shyamoli, and Kallyanpur.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

On the other hand, no long-haul vehicles departed the Kallyanpur counter since this morning, which has been blamed on the absence of passengers seeking to travel out of the city.

Saiful Islam, the counter master of Nabil Paribahan, shed light on the situation, explaining that the lack of passengers has left their vehicles grounded.

He said, "We currently have two passengers waiting, but they cannot depart without more passengers joining the journey. Until we have enough passengers on board, the vehicles will remain at the counter."

Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

Touhidul Islam and Mohammad Dulal arrived at the Kallyanpur bus counter this morning with the purpose of travelling to Chapainawabganj. Touhidul and Dulal, who had been working as a mason in Dhaka for the past 15 days, found themselves jobless as construction activities came to a halt amid the ongoing blockade. With the intention of returning to their hometown, they went to the bus counter, only to discover that there were no long-distance buses available for their journey.

Touhidul shared his ordeal with The Business Standard as he waited to embark on a trip to Chapainawabganj. He stated, "I've been waiting here for an hour and a half since 8:30am in the morning. Unfortunately, there are no long-distance vehicles operating from the counter. I'm in distress, and now I'm considering the possibility of taking a train to reach my destination."