Two trains to operate on Cox's Bazar route from 1 December

Due to shortage of locomotive and coaches, railway authorities have proposed operating only one pair of trains initially between Dhaka and Cox's Bazar via Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Commercial train operations on the Dhaka- Cox's Bazar and Chattogram-Cox's Bazar routes are set to commence on 1 December.

Bangladesh Railway has announced the operation of two pairs of trains initially, marking a new era of rail connectivity to the popular tourist destination.

The newly inaugurated route will see non-stop trains operating from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, with only two stoppages at Dhaka Airport and Chattogram Stations. The 18-coach inter-city train, recently acquired from South Korea, will leave Dhaka's Kamalapur station at 10:30pm and reach Cox's Bazar Iconic Station at 6:40am the next day.

Besides, the Chottola Express train with 12 coaches will run on the Chattogram to Cox's Bazar route, making stops at nine stations during its 3-hour and 20-minute journey. The train will stop at Sholshahar, Jan Ali Hat, Patia, Dohazari, Satkania, Chakaria, Dulahajra, and Ramu stations.

Apart from the two trains, the Railway is preparing to operate one more train from Chattogram.

Manpower shortage for new route

Despite the excitement surrounding the new route, railway officials acknowledge a shortage of manpower for its operation. To address the problem, the Railway initiated the hiring of 24 loco-masters on an urgent contract basis, including retired loco-masters. The recruitment drive also includes 10 station masters, 20 pointsmen, and over 200 gatemen from other locations.

Md Shahidul Islam, chief operating superintendent (East) of Railway, told The Business Standard, "The posting of manpower required for train operation on the new routes is currently in progress. It is anticipated that the train will be staffed a few days prior to operations start. At Cox's Bazar station, three rail tracks are prepared, while Ramu station and Chakaria station each have two rail lines ready for operating trains. Initially, the operations will commence at these three stations."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the route on 11 November.

Train fare details, future plans

The train fare for the new route was finalised on 6 November. The fare calculation includes a Railway Pontage Charge for the additional 38.13 kilometres, estimating a commercial distance of 189 km from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar.

On the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route, the fares for Shovan Chair (non-AC) are Tk550, Snigdha (AC) Tk1051, AC seat Tk1260 and AC berth Tk1892. On Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route, Shovan (non-AC) Tk170, Shovan chair (non-AC) Tk205, Snigdha (AC) Tk386, AC seat Tk466 and AC berth Tk696.

Plans to operate a total of seven pairs of trains on the route are in progress, including extensions of Turna Express and Chandpur's Meghna Express trains to Cox's Bazar. Railway officials anticipate increased demand for the Cox's Bazar route, considering its popularity among the 60-70 lakh annual visitors to the tourist centre.

Md Shahidul Islam, chief operating superintendent of Railways (East), expressed optimism, stating that the schedule is being arranged to cater to the convenience of passengers, with the expectation of increased tourism in Cox's Bazar due to the new rail link.

"Tourists can explore Cox's Bazar throughout the day after arriving via the morning train from Chattogram. The iconic stations offer essential facilities, including lockers. They can board the evening train to return to Chattogram," he elaborated.

Additionally, opting for train travel along this route proves to be a cost-effective choice, compared to bus transportation. This newly established railway connection is expected to contribute to a significant rise in the number of tourists visiting Cox's Bazar in the future.

Rail link project overview

The Doharzari-Cox's Bazar rail link project is being implemented at a cost of Tk18,000 crore. The project, scheduled to be completed by June 2024, received an Asian Development Bank (ADB) loan amounting to $1.5 billion (Tk13,115.40 crore). The remaining Tk4,919.07 crore fund was provided by the government.

The project faced delays due to financial complications but gained momentum after being included as a fast-track project in 2016.

The major obstacle, the 92-year-old dilapidated Kalurghat Bridge, has undergone renovation, allowing trains to operate at 60 km/h on the new railway line.

As part of the government's strategic initiatives, South Chattogram and Cox's Bazar are undergoing comprehensive development to transform into thriving commercial hubs, with the establishment of a deep-sea port, power hubs, logistics centre, economic zone, and tourism hub. Anticipating this growth, there is a surge in the demand for train services in the coming days.