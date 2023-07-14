Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Saiful Islam, a 45-year-old resident of Uttara, has long been enduring the daily struggle of commuting to his office in Motijheel amidst the relentless traffic congestion of Dhaka. However, there's good news for him and thousands of others. With newfound excitement, he counts the days for the end of this year when his office commute will change for the better incorporating three seamless modes of transportation: the metro rail, elevated expressway, and the existing roads.

With barely suppressed enthusiasm, Saiful exclaims, "This is fantastic news for me! No longer will I have to endure hours trapped in traffic!"

"Moreover, I'll be saving big time on fuel!," adds Saiful, who works in a bank.

The benefits of these upcoming changes extend far beyond the residents of Uttara. Those residing in Mirpur and Gazipur areas will also experience improved commuting options within the capital Dhaka, as the travel time between various locations in the city is expected to go down significantly.

Furthermore, the imminent opening of the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport will enhance connectivity and facilitate smoother entry and exit for travellers using the airport.

Analysts have expressed great optimism regarding these developments, acknowledging the enhanced convenience and efficiency they will bring to the people of Dhaka in their daily commutes and air travel experiences.

Several megaprojects in Dhaka, including the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6, Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3, and the third terminal at Shahjalal International Airport, are scheduled to become operational by September and October this year.

A significant portion of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway, stretching 11 kilometres from Airport to Farmgate via Kuril, Mohakhali, and Tejgaon will open to traffic in September. This expressway will serve as an alternate artery to the busy roads, reducing traffic jams and delays.

The highly anticipated MRT Line-6 will be inaugurated in October by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, coinciding with the partial inauguration of the third terminal of Shahjalal International Airport, as announced by the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (Caab) Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Mafidur Rahman.

Additionally, the entire 20.5-kilometre stretch of the BRT, connecting Airport to Gazipur, is expected to open by September or October, according to Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

The Greater Dhaka area is the hub of social, economic, and political activities in Bangladesh, contributing approximately 36% of the country's GDP, says the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited – the owning company of the MRT projects.

A report from this state-owned company reveals that despite a population density of 50,000 people per square kilometre, Dhaka metropolis only has a road density of 6.12 km per square kilometre.

Studies from The World Bank have highlighted that the average speed of vehicles in Dhaka has dropped to a mere 6.4 km per hour, slightly above walking speed. The report emphasised that congestion in Dhaka causes an annual loss of approximately $3.8 billion.

When these long-anticipated projects are operational around the same time, experts expect a positive impact on Dhaka's traffic situation.

The under-construction eight-lane expressway at Purbachal New Town in the capital. The 13-km road has adjoining canals and walkways on both sides, two service lanes and five iconic intersections. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Mumit M

"It is good news that several projects which have been ongoing for a long time to improve Dhaka's transport system are going to be launched in the next few months," said Dr Hadiuzzaman, a professor of civil engineering at Buet also a transportation expert.

"Dhaka city generates 30-35 million trips per day, and the public transportation system is the best solution for commuters. The BRT and MRT projects are the most effective means to reduce traffic congestion in Dhaka," he added.

Five lakh riders a day on MRT-6

As per the time-bound Action Plan 2030, it is projected that the metro rail network will serve over 50 lakh passengers per day upon completion of all six metro rail lines. The first line, MRT Line-6, which runs from Uttara to Motijheel, has the capacity for five lakh passengers daily.

MAN Siddique, managing director of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company, is satisfied with the progress of MRT Line-6.

"We want MRT Line-6 to start full operation by 2024. We are happy to be able to start commuter service for the people before the deadline," he told TBS.

Siddique believes that the metro line will reduce travel time, leading to increased productivity, income, and overall quality of life.

Currently, nine stations of the MRT Line-6, from Uttara North to Agargaon, are operational following their inauguration last December.

Three more stations, Farmgate, Bangladesh Secretariat, and Motijheel will come in operation in October this year while the Bijoy Sarani, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, and Dhaka University stations will open eventually, said Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader in a recent event.

Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS

According to Quader, significant progress has been made on MRT Line 6, with completion rates of 95.39% in overall works, 100% in the Uttara North-Agargaon section, and 95.23% in the Agargaon-Motijheel section. Additionally, 90.24% of work on electrical mechanical systems, rolling stock, and depot equipment has been completed.

The implementation of the metro line is anticipated to save Tk8.38 crore in travel time cost and Tk1.18 crore in vehicle operation cost per day.

Moreover, the project aims to reduce carbon emissions by 202,762 tonnes annually, contributing to climate change mitigation efforts, according to MAN Siddique of Dhaka Mass Transit Company.

While the current travel time is around 105 minutes from Uttara to Motijheel, the metro rail will take 36.4 minutes.

Project sources, however, told TBS that some stations will take longer to open due to delays in station construction, especially the entry and exit ways.

According to the implementing authority, progress rates for the construction of the Shahbagh and Karwan Bazar stations are 94% and 95%, respectively. The Bijoy Sarani and Dhaka University stations have reached a progress rate of 97%.

File photo

However, the report prepared in late June indicates that half of the entry-exit construction at Karwan Bazar station is still unfinished, while the completion rates for the entry-exit construction at Shahbagh and Bijoy Sarani stations are 60% and 70%, respectively.

Who benefits most?

Urban planner Iqbal Habib said the government should have prioritised projects that promote inclusivity rather than solely focusing on "investment and capital friendliness".

He observed that while the metro rail is a modern mode of transportation, it primarily benefits the middle-class or upper-middle-class groups of people.

Additionally, Habib argued that the effectiveness of the metro system depends on improving other modes of transportation and the overall walkability of the city. Without a pedestrian-friendly environment and an efficient circular bus service, the metro rail's benefits may be limited, he added.

Elevated expressway to ease pressure on airport road

The first elevated expressway in Dhaka will span across Kuril to Banani, Mohakhali, Tejgaon, Satrasta, Moghbazar Rail Corridor, Khilgaon, Kamalapur, Sayedabad, Jatrabari, and Kutubkhali south of the city, starting from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The expressway will cover a distance of 46.73 km, consisting of a 19.73 km main flyover and 31 km of elevated links and ramps. It will feature five interchanges, two elevated links, 15 on-ramps, and 16 off-ramps.

The primary objective of this project is to alleviate traffic congestion on the north-south corridor by connecting the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway to the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

File photo

The expressway aims to provide better access for trucks during the daytime to Dhaka's industrial areas, such as Savar, DEPZ, Baipail, Kaliakoir, and Gazipur. This will enhance the backward linkage for export-import activities in the international market and improve regional connectivity along the Asian Highway corridor, says a document from the bridges division.

The first phase of the project, which includes the 11km stretch from Airport to Farmgate, is awaiting inauguration and consists of 15 ramps.

Vehicles will enter the elevated expressway from Shahjalal International Airport, the Kuril interchange, Army Stadium, Sainik Club, Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Avenue, and Bijoy Sarani.

On the other hand, vehicles will exit the expressway via the airport, Kuril interchange, Cantonment, Army Stadium, Sainik Club, Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Avenue, and Farmgate.

However, not all ramps in this section will be ready from the start.

According to AHMS Akhter, project director for the Support to Dhaka Elevated Expressway PPP Project, who made an assessment for identifying ramps which will be effective in the initial stage, said it will take some time to finalise the list of ready ramps.

"The opening of a ramp also needs a budget to operate a toll plaza. The ramps that would be used less by traffic will not be opened," he added.

Photo: TBS

The project is being implemented in three phases, with the 7.45 km section from the airport to Banani being 97% complete, according to project officials.

The remaining works, including painting, beautification, and installation of street lights, are ongoing. Paving work for the main expressway from Banani to Tejgaon is in progress, and the installation of viaducts on the ramp from Tejgaon to Farmgate is nearly finished.

Work is also underway to connect the expressway with the Bijoy Sarani flyover through a ramp.

According to the Revised Strategic Transport Plan (RSTP), the elevated expressway is expected to serve around 80,000 vehicles per day.

While the project has certain benefits, it is also subject to controversy regarding its impact on public transportation and private car usage.

Dr Hadiuzzaman of BUET acknowledges that the project aims to reduce traffic congestion, but it may encourage private car usage.

Public transport, especially low-cost city buses, tends to avoid tolled roads or flyovers, thus raising concerns about the overall impact on public transportation and public suffering, he added.

File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS

BRT will reduce suffering for northbound passengers

Specialised bus services from Dhaka Airport to Joydebpur, part of the BRT Line-3 project, are set to start in September, ending the suffering of passengers travelling north, according to Minister Obaidul Quader.

The Dhaka BRT Company has reported that the infrastructure development for the project has progressed by 91%.

Once operational, the BRT line will significantly reduce travel time for the 20.5 km journey from the Airport to Joydebpur, cutting it down to just 35-40 minutes compared to the current duration of over two hours.

With the capacity to serve approximately one lakh passengers daily, the BRT line 3, along with the MRT-6, which can accommodate around five lakh passengers, will offer alternative transportation options, reduce congestion, and decrease reliance on private vehicles, ultimately improving the overall commuting experience, said Dr Hadiuzzaman.