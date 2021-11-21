College students block Bakshibazar road protesting harassment  

Students of few colleges including Begum Badrunnesa College have blocked Bakshibazar road in the capital protesting rape threats from a local bus staff when a female student offered half fare.

They were seen taking up positions in the road adjacent to their institution and shouting slogans demanding to bring the bus staff to justice.

Earlier on Saturday, students of Dhaka City College, Dhaka College, Imperial College and Ideal College vandalised around 30 buses near the Science Lab intersection and Elephant road in demand of half bus fare.

According to the students, many students who use this bus route every day are not being charged half fare while being treated badly for asking about it.

The government, on 3 November, hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk15 to Tk80 per litre citing a volatile global market for crude oil.

In response, transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike, demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the hike.

Later, the fares for intracity and long-haul buses were increased by 26.5% and 27% respectively, meeting the demands from the bus owners.

However, the conductors have been allegedly charging way more from the passengers.