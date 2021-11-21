College students block Bakshibazar road protesting harassment  

Transport

TBS Report 
21 November, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 11:13 am

Related News

College students block Bakshibazar road protesting harassment  

TBS Report 
21 November, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 11:13 am
A section of protesting students. Photo: Collected
A section of protesting students. Photo: Collected

Students of few colleges including Begum Badrunnesa College have blocked Bakshibazar road in the capital protesting rape threats from a local bus staff when a female student offered half fare. 

They were seen taking up positions in the road adjacent to their institution and shouting slogans demanding to bring the bus staff to justice.

Earlier on Saturday, students of Dhaka City College, Dhaka College, Imperial College and Ideal College vandalised around 30 buses near the Science Lab intersection and Elephant road in demand of half bus fare.

According to the students, many students who use this bus route every day are not being charged half fare while being treated badly for asking about it.

The government, on 3 November, hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk15 to Tk80 per litre citing a volatile global market for crude oil.

In response, transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike, demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the hike.  

Later, the fares for intracity and long-haul buses were increased by 26.5% and 27% respectively, meeting the demands from the bus owners.

However, the conductors have been allegedly charging way more from the passengers. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Half fare / Half pass / Students / Bus Fare Hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

16h | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

16h | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

16h | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka