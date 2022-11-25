China ships first batch of coaches for Padma Bridge Rail Link Project

Transport

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 08:42 am

Related News

China ships first batch of coaches for Padma Bridge Rail Link Project

The shipment was an initial batch of 15 out of the 100 coaches made by CRRC Tangshan Co, and it departed from the Port of Tianjin

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 08:42 am
Representational image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Representational image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The first batch of Chinese-made passenger coaches for the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project was shipped on Thursday (24 November).

The shipment was an initial batch of 15 out of the 100 coaches made by CRRC Tangshan Co, and it departed from the Port of Tianjin, reports the Global Times citing China's Heibei Daily.

The coaches, designed to run at a speed of 120 kilometres per hour and with a broad gauge of 1,676mm, will be used in the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project.

It marks the first time that welded dissimilar steel bodies with ferrite stainless steel as the main material are applied in exported passenger coaches, in order to cater to the natural environment and operational demand of Bangladesh.

The new wide-gauge railway coaches also feature new structures and technologies such as built-in side doors, split large ventilation shutters, and ecological sanitation systems.

The 172-kilometre Padma Bridge Rail Link Project is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Passing through the Padma Bridge, the rail link is a vital channel that connects the trans-Asian railway network, and it is expected to greatly promote regional connectivity and the economic development of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh / Top News

Padma Bridge / railway coaches / Padma rail link

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

22h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

22h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Five main pillars of Brazil team during World Cup

Five main pillars of Brazil team during World Cup

14m | Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3e2aGQZ0Qtk

Sundarban 16 launch will operate in Dhaka- Barishal route

10h | Videos
Don't pay heed to rumours: PM Hasina tells Jashore rally

Don't pay heed to rumours: PM Hasina tells Jashore rally

10h | Videos
Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court