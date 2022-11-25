China ships first batch of coaches for Padma Bridge Rail Link Project

The first batch of Chinese-made passenger coaches for the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project was shipped on Thursday (24 November).

The shipment was an initial batch of 15 out of the 100 coaches made by CRRC Tangshan Co, and it departed from the Port of Tianjin, reports the Global Times citing China's Heibei Daily.

The coaches, designed to run at a speed of 120 kilometres per hour and with a broad gauge of 1,676mm, will be used in the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project.

It marks the first time that welded dissimilar steel bodies with ferrite stainless steel as the main material are applied in exported passenger coaches, in order to cater to the natural environment and operational demand of Bangladesh.

The new wide-gauge railway coaches also feature new structures and technologies such as built-in side doors, split large ventilation shutters, and ecological sanitation systems.

The 172-kilometre Padma Bridge Rail Link Project is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Passing through the Padma Bridge, the rail link is a vital channel that connects the trans-Asian railway network, and it is expected to greatly promote regional connectivity and the economic development of Bangladesh.