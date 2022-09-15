Cargo train workers stages work-abstention demanding job regularisation

Transport

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 12:15 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 12:17 am

Related News

Cargo train workers stages work-abstention demanding job regularisation

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 12:15 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 12:17 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Contractual workers at the Chattogram Goods Port Yard (CGPY) have gone on a strike demanding the regularisation of their jobs.

 "We have 35 TLR (Temporary Labour Recruitment) workers here. They have not been getting their salaries for three to four months due to administrative complications," Abdul Malek, chief yard master of CGPY, told The Business Standard

"Besides, they are yet to be made permanent. The authorities have been informed many times but to no avail so far prompting them to go on a strike," he added.

He also said that due to the workers' strike, no freight trains have left the yard since Wednesday (14 September) morning while on regular days at least five to six goods-carrying trains go to different destinations in the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, the TLR workers also submitted a memorandum to the prime minister, the railway minister, and the director general of railways on Tuesday demanding regularisation of their jobs.

The workers said they are afraid of losing their jobs as the process of labour recruitment in the outsourcing sector is ongoing in railways.

The workers demanded the cancellation of the outsourced recruitment.

Mohammad Hossain, the coordinator of TLR Oikya Forum, said, around 6,729 temporary workers are employed in the railways. 

"We have not been made permanent, even though assurances have been given at various times," he told The Business Standard. 

Bangladesh / Top News

cargo train / Workers Protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Leading the parade was Mr. Khondker Mandood Ahmed’s classic Mercedes Benz W123 E Class, followed by the newer generation sedans and coupes, followed by SUVs. Photo: Saikat Roy

Club Drive 3: Mercedes Benz Mawa Run

8h | Wheels
Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

10h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

15h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

2h | Videos
Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

3h | Videos
How is the Bangladesh Men's T20 World Cup squad?

How is the Bangladesh Men's T20 World Cup squad?

3h | Videos
Students in depression for not getting better grades!

Students in depression for not getting better grades!

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka