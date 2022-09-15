Cargo train workers stages work-abstention demanding job regularisation

Contractual workers at the Chattogram Goods Port Yard (CGPY) have gone on a strike demanding the regularisation of their jobs.

"We have 35 TLR (Temporary Labour Recruitment) workers here. They have not been getting their salaries for three to four months due to administrative complications," Abdul Malek, chief yard master of CGPY, told The Business Standard

"Besides, they are yet to be made permanent. The authorities have been informed many times but to no avail so far prompting them to go on a strike," he added.

He also said that due to the workers' strike, no freight trains have left the yard since Wednesday (14 September) morning while on regular days at least five to six goods-carrying trains go to different destinations in the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, the TLR workers also submitted a memorandum to the prime minister, the railway minister, and the director general of railways on Tuesday demanding regularisation of their jobs.

The workers said they are afraid of losing their jobs as the process of labour recruitment in the outsourcing sector is ongoing in railways.

The workers demanded the cancellation of the outsourced recruitment.

Mohammad Hossain, the coordinator of TLR Oikya Forum, said, around 6,729 temporary workers are employed in the railways.

"We have not been made permanent, even though assurances have been given at various times," he told The Business Standard.