Caab allows domestic flights for international passengers

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 09:55 pm
The airlines have to ensure that the domestic flight tickets are issued to the passengers having international air tickets only

The Civil Aviation Authorities of Bangladesh (CAAB) has allowed the operation of domestic flights for international passengers originating from or destined to different parts of the country amid the ongoing seven-day strict lockdown.

In a notification issued today, CAAB allowed three airlines, including Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US Bangla and Novo Air, to carry international passengers only.

However, the airlines have to ensure that the domestic flight tickets are issued to the passengers having international air tickets only.

International passengers on flights will also need to carry required documents and maintain the health guidelines strictly.

Earlier on Wednesday, the aviation authority banned all domestic flights in the wake of a weeklong nationwide strict lockdown enforced from today.

