Buses charge double fares from returnees

The bus fares again have been seeing a surge after Eid as the bus owners are charging arbitrary amount from both the Dhaka-bound and outgoing passengers which the rights experts termed as 'fare terrorism' calling for an immediate action by the government.

The bus owners are charging 50% more fare for the non-AC and double fare for the AC services from both the Dhaka-bound and outbound passengers from Dhaka after Eid-ul-Fitr.

During a visit to the various bus terminals in the capital, it was found that homegoers who left Dhaka to celebrate Eid started returning to the capital since Thursday morning after celebrating Eid on Tuesday creating crowd. They were complaining for paying extra fares.

Passengers who were leaving for other districts from Dhaka also alleged for paying extra fares.

A recent study by the Passenger Welfare Association found that the transport owners would collect around Tk8,000 crore in additional fares on the occasion of Eid this year.

The passengers at various bus terminals in the capital also complained about additional fares on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr (Wednesday). However, it was alleged that the buses leaving from the capital are charging customers extremely high fares, sometimes double the usual fare, particularly in the AC buses. The passengers complained about additional fares before Eid too.

People close to the fare fixing process said that the government has not fixed the fare for Eid this time, which means that the usual fare fixed by the government should be effective even on Eid. But that was not the case.

As the government has not fixed any fare for AC buses earlier, the transporters are charging arbitrary fares for these buses.

Transport workers said that during Eid, the buses have to return to the capital with almost zero passengers. This extra rent is being charged to make up for that loss.

Mehedi Hasan a passenger from Gaibandha reached Mohakhali bus terminal by an AC bus of Ena Paribahan at 7am on Thursday. He told The Business Standard that the usual bus fare for a roundtrip was Tk800. But it rose to Tk1500 before and after Eid.

He expressed his helplessness in paying additional fares as his office was open on Thursday.

Jahidul Islam, a ticket salesman of Ena Paribahan at Mohakhali explained that they were not charging any extra fare but passengers had to pay some extra money on the occasion of Eid.

Passengers of at least eight bus services coming from the Northern districts to Mohakhali bus terminal complained that the bus owners were charging double fares for the AC bus and 40% to 50% for the non-AC services.

Ali Ashraf Sabuj, a passenger of Shah Fateh Ali Paribahan bound for Bogra from Mohakhali inter-district bus terminal at 11:30 am on Wednesday told TBS that the fare of AC bus from Dhaka to Bogra is Tk600. Now, they are charging Tk1200.

The situation was same at Gabtoli and Saidabad bus terminals.

Sulaiman Mia, a passenger of a non-AC transport from Gabtoli to Rangpur, said, "I used to go to Rangpur on Eid for Tk 700 to 800. Today (Wednesday) I had to pay Tk1,100."

Nazmul Islam, a multi-national company employee, was traveling to Pabna by a Pabna Express AC bus on Wednesday afternoon from Kalyanpur. He told TBS that the fare was Tk700 before Eid but now it has become Tk1500.

The ticket salesman of Pabna Express at Kalyanpur counter Atiqul Islam said that they do a business during every Eid. They were charging additional fares following that practice.

When asked, Ramesh Chandra Ghosh, chairman of the Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners Association, said many passengers were talking about charging extra fares. But the fact is, bus owners offer various discounts throughout the year but do not do so during Eid.

Ramesh, also the owner of Shyamoli Paribahan, claimed that usually if anyone gets off the bus before the destination, they would pay accordingly but during Eid even if they get off early they have to pay the full fare.

For example, he said, if one goes to Cox's Bazar by a bus destined for Teknaf, one has to pay the fare of Teknaf. The matter is being explained to the passengers. They have to consider the owners' side too, he added.

Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association Secretary-General Mozammel Haque Chowdhury told TBS that the argument being used by the bus owners and authorities for charging extra fare is completely illegal. It can't be called anything but `fare terrorism'.

The authorities concerned are silent on this matter. Taking advantage of their indifference, transport owners have become reckless in charging extra fares, he added.