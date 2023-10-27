Buses to operate if situation remains favourable: Owners' association

Transport

TBS Report
27 October, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 10:23 pm

TBS file photo
TBS file photo

The bus services will operate as usual if the situation remains favorable during the rallies of the two major political parties in Dhaka on 28 October, transport owners said on Friday. 

"There are no plans to halt or limit bus services. If the situation is stable, buses will continue to operate," Khandaker Enayet Ullah, Secretary General of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, told The Business Standard.

However, public transport in Dhaka has already seen a reduction in service on Friday amid complaints that buses bound for Dhaka are not operating from certain districts, including Mymensingh.

Enayet Ullah explained, "Drivers are refraining from hitting the road not due to the owners' decision, but out of concern for potential vandalism and arson."

When asked if buses would operate in the event of a threat of violence, he stated, "Given the numerous political events, there is a potential for violence. Additionally, in the past, BNP has been involved in burning and vandalizing transportation."

"We are closely monitoring the situation. If it deteriorates, a decision may be made to suspend operations," he added.

Previously, on 29 July, during BNP's rally, bus owners suspended public transport in Dhaka. At the time, the owners' association informed us that drivers refrained from working out of safety concerns.

