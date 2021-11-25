Bus owners unwilling to provide ‘half pass’ as meeting ends without decision

TBS ReportThe meeting between the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and its stakeholders on the issue of half-pass facility for students ended without any decision as the bus owners are not willing to introduce half-pass at the moment. The govern

The government does not subsidise private buses even though prices of various parts including tires have gone up, transport owners argued at the meeting held at the BRTA headquarters in the capital on Thursday chaired by Road Transport and Highways Division (RTHD) Secretary Nazrul Islam.

They said severe traffic jams have also reduced the number of trips.

In this situation, if half pass is introduced for students, bus owners will have to count the losses.

"We have asked the [bus owners'] association to come up with a reasonable proposal through discussion among themselves. Education ministry representatives will also submit a proposal soon," Secretary Nazrul Islam told reporters after the meeting.

In recent times, students in the Dhaka metropolis have been demanding a half pass. The government is continuing its sincere efforts to solve this problem by giving importance to their demands. That is why the meeting has been organised, the secretary added.

"We cannot impose any decision on private buses because the bus owners may call a strike in protest of the decision, which will further increase people's sufferings," he said.

Nazrul Islam also said the BRTC would offer the facility for students on their buses as they have added new buses.

Earlier, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader assured a logical solution to the issue of half fare on Thursday.

Bus fares have been increased following the recent increase in fuel prices. Since then anarchy has been going on with bus fares. Many students have already taken to the streets to demand a half fare.