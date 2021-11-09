Bus fare anarchy adds to commuters' woes

Shamser Ali and several others were waiting for a Mirpur-bound bus at the capital's Agargaon. After waiting for a while, they got onto one but the situation turned sour shortly.

As the supervisor of the bus, Ayat Paribahan, started asking Tk20 from the passengers, it angered many of them and ensued in heated arguments.

The supervisor, Riaz Hossain, was heard saying, "This is a check system bus service. Fares have gone up as oil prices increased. You have to pay according to the new rules. Don't take the bus if you cannot afford the new rate."

Shamser Ali, a passenger of the bus, told TBS, "The fare was Tk10 just two days ago but now he is forcibly taking Tk20. If you calculate the kilometres, it should not be more than Tk12."

Md Robiul Islam, a bus driver, preparing to set off for North Bengal. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Another passenger on the bus, Bikash Chandra, expressed his displeasure and said, "Ordinary people like us end up taking the burns in this country. Anyone can increase prices as they please and run the steam roller over us."

Reportedly, almost all the buses in Dhaka are taking additional fares from the passengers.

After visiting several places in the capital including Mirpur 1, 2, 10, 11, 12, Shyamoli, Gabtoli, Kallyanpur on Monday and talking to the passengers and helpers of the buses, TBS correspondent confirmed that that extra fare is being charged on all public buses, regardless of being run on diesel or gas.

According to the decision of transport fare increase, the gas, octane and patrol run vehicles will remain out of the purview of this change.

Some bus services increased the fare by 50%, while some went up to as high as 100%.

Cantonment bus service from Mirpur 10 to Savar is charging Tk45 whereas it was Tk30 before.

Public buses returned to their pre-pandemic state after September 1 when the government lifted the restrictions on the number of passengers who can board a bus. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Saifur Rahman Bijoy, a bus helper from Cantonment Bus Service, told TBS, "We are asking the fare fixed by our company. The price of everything has gone up so we had to increase the fare as well."

Tulip, a passenger on the First Ten transport, said, "The bus running on gas has also increased fares. They are taking Tk15 instead of Tk10 as fare."

Prajapati Paribahan Limited is charging Tk15 from Mirpur 10 to Shyamoli, which was Tk10 before.