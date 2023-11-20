Burimari Express to be inaugurated by PM on 1 Dec

Transport

UNB
20 November, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 10:01 pm

Related News

Burimari Express to be inaugurated by PM on 1 Dec

UNB
20 November, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 10:01 pm
File Photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
File Photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

The commercial operations of a new train service, the 'Burimari Express', on Dhaka-Burimari route will start from 1 December, railway authorities said on Monday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the train service on that date.

The railway authorities decided to run the train service to ease the movement of tourists, businessmen and local people.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Already, five coaches of 'Burimari Express' train reached Lalmonirhat on Sunday and Monday in two phases.

Following the long-cherished demand of the residents of Lalmonirhat, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made a pledge to launch inter-city train services on 19 October 2011 while addressing a public rally held at Patgram Jashim Uddin Government College ground.

Local people said a train from Lalmonirhat, the 'Lalmoni Express' is operating in the district but it is not sufficient for the residents.

The residents of four upazilas of the district and those who travel to India through Burimari land port have been deprived for long from the train services. As a result, they have to depend on buses to communicate.

Abdul Momin, a resident of Burimari Chilar Bazar, said the suffering of people will end through the opening of the inter-city train service.

Sumon Mia, a businessman who used to go to India on a regular basis, said "A number of passport holders and traders used the route and the train service will play an important role in expanding the business between the two countries."

Jahangir Alam, assistant commercial officer of Lalmonirhat Railway station, said already five coaches of the train reached Lalmonirhat Station and the rest will come soon.

The train will leave Lalmonirhat station from 9:10 am every day of the week, except Wednesday, he said.

 

Bangladesh

Bangladesh / train / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

7h | Brands
According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza Strip from 7 October to 1 November, equivalent to two nuclear bombs. Photo: Bloomberg

Can ICC help?

13h | Panorama
Due to their rapid growth and longevity, suckermouth catfish can rapidly monopolise the nutrient resources of a water body, thus endangering other native fishes. Photo: Collected

The economic potential of the malicious suckermouth catfish

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cummins ranks among the legends

Cummins ranks among the legends

30m | TBS SPORTS
10 crores of spare parts are sold per day in Bangshal

10 crores of spare parts are sold per day in Bangshal

1h | TBS Stories
Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

4h | Tech Talk
Microfinance short on foreign funds

Microfinance short on foreign funds

6h | TBS Economy