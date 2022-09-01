BRTA mobile courts fine 84 buses Tk3.44 lakh for various offences

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has fined 84 buses a total of Tk3.44 lakh through mobile court operations at 14 spots in Dhaka and Chattogram.

Nine mobile courts conducted the drives and sued 84 buses for various offences including charging extra fare, plying without permit, using hydraulic horn, and lack of fitness.

Moreover, a vehicle was sent to the dump station for not having a route permit.

Acting Chairman of BRTA Md Azizul Islam supervised the mobile court operations of BRTA in different areas of Dhaka city.