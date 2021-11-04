BRTA decision Sunday on bus fare hike

Transport

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 06:24 pm

Related News

BRTA decision Sunday on bus fare hike

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 06:24 pm
Public transports/Courtesy
Public transports/Courtesy

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) will decide Sunday on increasing fares of public transports following the rise in fuel prices.

"A committee, consists of members from different public and private bodies, will hold a meeting on Sunday to decide on fare hike," BRTA Spokesperson and Director Mahbub-E-Rabbani told The Business Standard. 

In response to the strike called by transport owners, Mahbub-E-Rabbani said, "The strike was announced suddenly; the government should have given time." 

However, many passengers in the capital today complained that buses are charging extra fares citing fuel price hike.

Meanwhile, the public and goods transport owners of the country called for a nationwide strike, starting Friday morning, in protest against the latest price hike of diesel and kerosene.

Earlier on Wednesday, the government increased the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk15 per litre due to the continuing rally of fuel prices in the global market. Customers are paying Tk80 for per litre of diesel or kerosene from today.

The sudden increase in fuel oil prices is likely to push up the prices of daily essentials and cost of living significantly because the agriculture and transportation sectors are largely dependent on diesel.

Bangladesh / Top News

BRTA / transport fare

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

3d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

3d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

3d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

3
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club