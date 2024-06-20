BRTA conducts speed control drive on Bangabandhu Expressway

Transport

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 01:26 pm

Related News

BRTA conducts speed control drive on Bangabandhu Expressway

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 01:26 pm
Hasara Highway police station official uses a speed reader during a special drive conducted by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on Bangabandhu Expressway in Munshiganj’s Srinagar upazila on Thursday, 20 June. Photo: TBS
Hasara Highway police station official uses a speed reader during a special drive conducted by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on Bangabandhu Expressway in Munshiganj’s Srinagar upazila on Thursday, 20 June. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has conducted a special drive to curb excessive speeding on the Dhaka-Mawa route via the Bangabandhu Expressway in Munshiganj's Srinagar upazila.

The operation, led by Magistrate Md Motachem Billah of Court-10 of the BRTA headquarters, took place at the Samashpur bus stand in Srinagar around 11:30am, with the assistance of highway police.

During the drive, vehicles traveling at speeds between 80 to 110 km/h were fined.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of Tk 16,000 in fines was collected from ten cases against passenger bus and motorcycle drivers.

Munshiganj BRTA Inspector (Motor Vehicle Branch) Liton Kumar Dutta, Bench Assistant Md Mostafizur Rahman, Hasara Highway police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Rashedul Islam, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Aminul Islam, and other officials were present during the operation.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangabandhu Expressway / speed limit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Please stop with the generic Eid greetings

2h | Panorama
A recent study showed that a large earthquake could bring the risk of river flooding in Bangladesh. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

An earthquake changed Padma's course 2,500 years ago. Can it happen again?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: Freepik

My songs of sleepless nights

1d | Features
From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Israel warns for all-out war against Hezbollah

Israel warns for all-out war against Hezbollah

16h | Videos
Dog farm in Dinajpur; Annual income is 25 lakh taka

Dog farm in Dinajpur; Annual income is 25 lakh taka

3h | Videos
South Africa to face host USA in the first match of Super 8

South Africa to face host USA in the first match of Super 8

19h | Videos
What the budget offers to common people

What the budget offers to common people

18h | Videos