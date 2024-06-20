BRTA conducts speed control drive on Bangabandhu Expressway

Hasara Highway police station official uses a speed reader during a special drive conducted by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on Bangabandhu Expressway in Munshiganj’s Srinagar upazila on Thursday, 20 June. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has conducted a special drive to curb excessive speeding on the Dhaka-Mawa route via the Bangabandhu Expressway in Munshiganj's Srinagar upazila.

The operation, led by Magistrate Md Motachem Billah of Court-10 of the BRTA headquarters, took place at the Samashpur bus stand in Srinagar around 11:30am, with the assistance of highway police.

During the drive, vehicles traveling at speeds between 80 to 110 km/h were fined.

A total of Tk 16,000 in fines was collected from ten cases against passenger bus and motorcycle drivers.

Munshiganj BRTA Inspector (Motor Vehicle Branch) Liton Kumar Dutta, Bench Assistant Md Mostafizur Rahman, Hasara Highway police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Rashedul Islam, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Aminul Islam, and other officials were present during the operation.