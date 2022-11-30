BRT project authorities advise commuters to avoid Airport Road 1-3 Dec

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project authorities have advised commuters to avoid two lanes of the Airport Road from 8pm on Thursday (1 December) till midnight on Saturday (3 December) as the traffic situation may worsen due to road development work.

Development work will be underway on two of the four lanes towards Mohakhali in front of Dhaka Airport Railway Station, said a special traffic advisory, signed by BRT Project Director ASM Elias Shah on Tuesday (29 November).

Authorities have also asked people to use alternate routes because of the possibility of gridlocks and expressed their apologies for the temporary inconvenience.

Earlier on 23 November, authorities advised commuters to avoid the Airport Road for 72 hours due to development work in the area.