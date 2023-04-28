Brahmanbaria derailment: Rail communication restored after 31 hours

The railway communication from Dhaka to Chattogram and Sylhet was restored 31 hours after the derailment of seven bogies of a freight train.

Railway movement on the upline route was normalised around 8pm on Friday, said Brahmanbaria Railway Station Master Md Rafiqul Islam.

As a precautionary measure, the railway authorities have currently limited the maximum speed to 20 kilometers.

Dhaka-bound Mahanagar Godhuli was the first train to ply the route from Chattogram after the railway track was repaired.

A Dhaka-bound freight train derailed in the Dariyapur area of Brahmanbaria on Thursday at noon after the railway track bent due to searing heat.

Almost 500 metres of railway sleepers were buckled in this incident.