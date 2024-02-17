Black market sales of train tickets will be stopped: Railways minister

Transport

UNB
17 February, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 07:34 pm

Related News

Black market sales of train tickets will be stopped: Railways minister

UNB
17 February, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 07:34 pm
File photo of Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim. Photo: Collected
File photo of Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim. Photo: Collected

Warning strict action against black marketing, Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim today (17 February) said the black marketing of train tickets will be eliminated.

Moreover, irregularities in land management on the part of his ministry, will be scrutinised, he said.

The minister made these remarks while exchanging views with reporters during his visits to several establishments of Bangladesh Railway (BR) in Lalmonirhat and Dinajpur districts.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Black marketing of tickets will be stopped. You already know that some people involved in the black marketing have been rounded up. Legal actions will be taken against them and they will be punished," he said, warning that the black marketing will be curbed strictly.

Addressing a bright future of the BR, he stressed the need for changing the mindset of authorities concerned including railway officers and staff to boost its production.

Minister Zillul informed that the BR has been lagging behind due to lack of skilled manpower as the then BNP had fired adroit manpower through "Golden Handshake" policy.

Urging all to work together to turn the people-friendly transport sector into a profitable organisation, the minister said the efficiency of the BR will be accelerated through recruiting skilled manpower soon.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Railway / Black market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

8h | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

10h | Panorama
Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1d | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Germany’s economy: All we need to know

Germany’s economy: All we need to know

Now | Videos
Navalny's death: West blames Putin

Navalny's death: West blames Putin

1h | Videos
Bangladesh has huge potential to serve as a shining example

Bangladesh has huge potential to serve as a shining example

1h | Videos
Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

3h | Videos