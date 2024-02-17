Black market sales of train tickets will be stopped: Railways minister

Warning strict action against black marketing, Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim today (17 February) said the black marketing of train tickets will be eliminated.

Moreover, irregularities in land management on the part of his ministry, will be scrutinised, he said.

The minister made these remarks while exchanging views with reporters during his visits to several establishments of Bangladesh Railway (BR) in Lalmonirhat and Dinajpur districts.

"Black marketing of tickets will be stopped. You already know that some people involved in the black marketing have been rounded up. Legal actions will be taken against them and they will be punished," he said, warning that the black marketing will be curbed strictly.

Addressing a bright future of the BR, he stressed the need for changing the mindset of authorities concerned including railway officers and staff to boost its production.

Minister Zillul informed that the BR has been lagging behind due to lack of skilled manpower as the then BNP had fired adroit manpower through "Golden Handshake" policy.

Urging all to work together to turn the people-friendly transport sector into a profitable organisation, the minister said the efficiency of the BR will be accelerated through recruiting skilled manpower soon.