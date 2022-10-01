BIWTC to launch ferry in Sitakunda-Sandwip route

Transport

Officials said that dredging works should be done on both sides of the route to make it wide enough for ferry movement

Photo: TBS.
Photo: TBS.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) has decided to start a ferry route between Sitakunda and Sandwip in Chattogram for the benefits of thousands of the people of these two upazilas.

The authorities have already started constructing a ferry terminal in this purpose.

BIWTC officials fixed the ferry route from Gachua in Sandwip to Bakkhali in Sitakunda after a visit of the BIWTC officials on 29 September.

Officials said that dredging works should be done on both sides of the route to make it wide enough for ferry movement.

AKM Arif Uddin, additional director (ports and transport) of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), told The Business Standard, "BIWTA would do the dredging works. But the road is narrow on both sides. If it is not widened, it will become difficult for vehicles to move comfortably. So, the road should be widened on both sides with the help of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED)."

"We will send a report to the chairmen of BIWTA and BIWTC next week highlighting the overall issues. We would try to inaugurate the ferry route as soon as possible," he added.

According to BIWTA, the minimum width of the road from Dhaka-Chattogram highway to Bakkhali Ghat is 8 feet. But it should be made at least 18 feet to make it suitable for the ferry terminal.

Tajul Islam Nizami, chairman of Syedpur union of Sitakunda, said, "The route from Bakkhali to Gachua would be perfect for ferry movement. However, some renovation works in this route must be done."

Earlier, on 5 September, BIWTC formed a committee to determine the importance, feasibility and cost estimation for the launching of the new ferry route. SM Ashikuzzaman, director of BIWTC, has been made the head of the committee.

