Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate flights on Dhaka-Abu Dhabi and Dhaka-Dubai routes from Sunday and Monday respectively.

Weekly two flights will be available on Abu Dhabi route and five flights on Dubai route, according to a Biman press release.

Biman will operate flights on Dhaka-Abu Dhabi route on Sunday and Thursday. Besides, it will operate flights on Dhaka-Dubai route on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.