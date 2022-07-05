Bikers hold human chain demanding journey home on motorcycles

Transport

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 08:02 pm

Motorcyclists have held a human chain protesting the government's decision to ban motorcycles for inter-district travel during Eid-ul-Azha. 

They demonstrated in front of the National Press Club on Tuesday (5 July).

The motorcyclists said most of the accidents happen because of incompetent and illegally licensed drivers. They demanded to allow those who have licenses to ease their Eid journey.

Members of various motorcycle-related organisations took part in the programme.

The motorcyclists had given a memorandum to the Dhaka Deputy Commissioner demanding the removal of the ban on riding motorcycles on the highway during Eid.

Inter-district travel of motorcycles prohibited for 7 days

After banning motorcycles on the Padma Bridge and the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway, the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) has decided that motorcycles cannot travel between districts for seven days including Eid day. 

