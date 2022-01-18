BGMEA for fast execution of BRT project to end suffering on Dhaka-Gazipur highway

Transport

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 09:43 pm

Related News

BGMEA for fast execution of BRT project to end suffering on Dhaka-Gazipur highway

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 09:43 pm
Vehicles stand still in traffic congestions on the Dhaka-Gazipur highway. The government took up the Bus Rapid Transit project in 2012 to ease traffic congestion on the highway but the project is yet to be completed. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Vehicles stand still in traffic congestions on the Dhaka-Gazipur highway. The government took up the Bus Rapid Transit project in 2012 to ease traffic congestion on the highway but the project is yet to be completed. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Leaders of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters' Association (BGMEA) have called upon the government to speed up the implementation of the bus rapid transit (BRT) project and complete it fast to rein in the nightmarish traffic congestion on the Dhaka-Gazipur highway. 

At a meeting with Roads and Highways Secretary Nazrul Islam at the Secretariat on Tuesday, they also requested the authorities concerned to take steps to make the highway free from encroachers and stop random parking, evict illegal shops and trading centres, and bazars.

As encroachers' arbitrary occupancy has narrowed down the highway, the apex body of garment exporters also sought cooperation of the Gazipur City Corporation.

The BGMEA delegation was led by the organisation's president, M Faruque Hassan.

The garment exporters said that hundreds of the workers, entrepreneurs, buyers and their representatives and officials, staff working in the garments factories have to sit idle on the road every day for hours due to the traffic congestion wasting working hours and incurring additional expense. 

Besides, the traffic congestion is increasing the transportation cost and time of the raw materials for garment and export items.

Faruque Hassan urged the authorities to complete the Dhaka-Gazipur road project within the shortest possible time and make it usable for the commuters.

The BGMEA leaders said that common people are suffering a lot due to the ongoing infrastructure projects on the Dhaka-Gazipur highway. The garment factories and other industries are facing enormous problems in transporting raw materials and finished goods.  

Gazipur is a huge industrial hub where there are lots of garment factories and other export industries.

Bangladesh / Top News / RMG

BGMEA / Dhaka-Gazipur highway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Novak Djokovic, the world’s ranked no.1 tennis player, has been deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status. Photo: Reuters

Did Novak Djokovic really pose a health risk in Australia?

9h | Bloomberg Special
Picture: Collected

The historical and spiritual origins of Qawwali

10h | Analysis
The alleys of the capital’s Fulbaria Annexco tower market are usually crowded because of the market’s variations of blankets. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The quiet exodus of traditional red quilts

12h | Panorama
Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

3h | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

3h | Videos
Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

3h | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant