Battery-run rickshaw pullers block Banani 11 road demanding permission to ply in the area

Transport

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 01:01 pm

Battery-run rickshaw pullers block Banani 11 road demanding permission to ply in the area

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 01:01 pm
Battery-run rickshaw pullers blocked Banani 11 road demanding permission to ply in the area on 5 February. Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Battery-run rickshaw pullers blocked Banani 11 road demanding permission to ply in the area on 5 February. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Battery-run rickshaw pullers have blocked road no 11 in the capital's Banani area demanding permission to ply in the alleyways in the area.

The agitators blocked the road at around 12pm on Monday (5 February).

"They [battery-run rickshaw pullers] have blocked the road demanding permission to ply in the areas between Banani and Amtoli. We are working to bring the situation under control," said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Assitant Commissioner (Gulshan Traffic Zone) Motafizur Rahman. 

