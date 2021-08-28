Bangladesh-India air bubble flights likely to resume on 3 September

Transport

UNB
28 August, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 10:33 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.

The air bubble flights between Bangladesh and India may be resumed on September 3 before the restart of scheduled international passenger flights, according to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Flight operations under the air bubble will begin with seven frequencies per week – for carriers of either country.

Any passenger from India can travel to Bangladesh irrespective of Covid vaccination status.

About the restriction of passengers on narrow-body aircraft, the Indian carriers have intimated that there are multiple configurations of narrow-body aircraft in their fleet.

So, instead of a blanket restriction of 140 passengers per aircraft, the Indian civil aviation ministry proposed that the capacity may be restricted to a specific percentage of the installed seat capacity of the aircraft, for example, 90% or 95%.

Also, the proposal did not restrict visa types; only tourist visas are still closed.

In addition, the permission has not been limited to vaccinated persons and no quarantine requirement specified.

The only limiting fact is the number of flights, seven per side every week.

