Bangladesh to get 20 broad gauge diesel locomotives from India

India has agreed to provide 20 broad gauge diesel locomotives to Bangladesh on grant basis.

A press release sent by the Eastern Railway, Kolkata on Monday (12 December) confirmed the information.

The decision was taken at a joint meeting between delegates from Bangladesh Railway and Eastern Railway, India at Eastern Railway Headquarters, Fairlie Place, reports Hindustan times.

Seikh Sakil Uddin Ahmed, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Railways, Bangladesh and Shah Shufi Nur Mohammad, DRM/Pakshey Division, Bangladesh Railway participated the meeting with their Indian counterpart Shri Arun Arora, General Manager, Eastern Railway, Dr. Jaideep Gupta, Additional General Manager, Principal Heads of Departments and Divisional Railway Managers of Howrah & Sealdah.

The delegates from Bangladesh also visited Andal, Barddhaman & Howrah loco shed in the last four days.

Seikh Sakil Uddin Ahmed, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Railways, Bangladesh conveyed his gratitude regarding hospitality & cooperation extended by Eastern Railway with the assurance of setting of mechanism at appropriate level to sort out operational issues for the sake of flow of traffic between both the neighbouring countries, read the PR.

Shri Arun Arora, General Manager/Eastern Railway conveyed Indian Railways' willingness to extend all kinds of technical & operational assistance to Bangladesh Railway in improving movement of freight and coaching trains between India & Bangladesh.