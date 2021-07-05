Bangladesh bans travellers from India and 7 countries

The government of Bangladesh has imposed a ban on passengers from India and seven countries until July 14 to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The other countries are- Nepal, South Africa, Botswana, Mongolia, Namibia, Panama and Tunisia.

Meanwhile, passengers from 12 more countries, including Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives and Oman, have to be vaccinated and stay in 15-day strict quarantine after arrival.

However, the restrictions on some countries were also relaxed while ban on some other countries was lifted. The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (Caab) issued a circular to this effect on Monday.

The decision came at a time when the country reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths as 164 more people died of the virus in the last 24 hours till Monday 8am.

Meanwhile, the government has extended the ongoing nationwide strict lockdown till 14 July to stem the rising tide of Covid-19 infections.

Earlier, the government suspended all international flights until April 14 to avoid further spread of coronavirus. Later, the international passenger flights were resumed from 39 countries on May 1.