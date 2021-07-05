Bangladesh bans travellers from India and 7 countries

Transport

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 11:56 pm

Related News

Bangladesh bans travellers from India and 7 countries

However, the restrictions on some countries were also relaxed while ban on some other countries was lifted

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 11:56 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The government of Bangladesh has imposed a ban on passengers from India and seven countries until July 14 to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. 

The other countries are- Nepal, South Africa, Botswana, Mongolia, Namibia, Panama and Tunisia.

Meanwhile, passengers from 12 more countries, including Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives and Oman, have to be vaccinated and stay in 15-day strict quarantine after arrival.

However, the restrictions on some countries were also relaxed while ban on some other countries was lifted. The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (Caab) issued a circular to this effect on Monday.

The decision came at a time when the country reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths as 164 more people died of the virus in the last 24 hours till Monday 8am.

Meanwhile, the government has extended the ongoing nationwide strict lockdown till 14 July to stem the rising tide of Covid-19 infections.

Earlier, the government suspended all international flights until April 14 to avoid further spread of coronavirus. Later, the international passenger flights were resumed from 39 countries on May 1.

Bangladesh / Top News

CAAB / travel ban / Flights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

14h | Videos
TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

14h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

14h | Videos
TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time