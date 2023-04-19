Bangabandhu Expressway launches fast track toll system

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway has instituted a fast track lane along the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga route for toll collection, cutting the wait time of vehicles stuck at toll plazas.

Besides, one can avail a 10% discount on tolls by using the Upay app, according to the Department of Road Transport and Highways (RTHD).

Starting Tuesday evening, vehicles were able to pay tolls through mobile banking services on one lane each at Dhaleswari and Bhanga Toll Plaza.

Information of all vehicles registered under the BRTA has been connected to the fast track system and a sensor has been installed on the designated lane to identify the vehicle type based on its digital number plate.

After the automated sensor identifies the vehicle category, it will deduct the toll amount accordingly.

In addition, if an RFID card is attached to the windshield of the car, the sensor will be able to identify that too and automatically deduct the toll.

However, one must have sufficient balance in their digital wallet to use the fast track service otherwise the toll plaza barrier or boom barrier gate will not give way to the vehicle.