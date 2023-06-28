Bangabandhu Bridge highway sees little traffic on eve of Eid

On the eve of Eid, the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway appeared largely empty, with only a few vehicles traveling on the road.

After visiting various points along the highway, including Rabna, Rasulpur, Pouli, Elenga, Hatia, and Salla, it was found that no traffic jams occurred during the evening.

Earlier in the morning, a 35km tailback was created on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway due to accidents on the bridge and vehicle breakdowns. Traffic congestion was particularly prominent from the east side of Bangabandhu Bridge to Pakulla of Mirzapur upazila in Tangail.

Intermittent suspension of toll collection, excessive traffic pressure, and reckless driving worsened the situation, resulting in inconvenience for the homebound people.

However, the congestion gradually subsided as the day progressed.

Tangail Superintendent of Police Sarkar Mohammad Qaiser said traffic congestion started due to the accident on the bridge and on the highway.

The pressure started to decrease after noon, said the police officer, adding that there is almost no traffic on the highway at present.

Meanwhile, a record number of vehicles have crossed through Bangabandhu Bridge in 26 years.

In the last 24 hours, 55,488 vehicles have crossed the bridge contributing more than Tk3.58 crore in toll collection.

On 13 May 2021, some 52,753 vehicles crossed the highway in 24 hours with a recorded toll collection of over Tk2.99 crore.

The Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway carries the traffic of 23 districts of North Bengal. Normally 15,000-20,000 vehicles cross the bridge every day. During various festive holidays including Eid, the number of transport multiplies.