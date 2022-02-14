Awareness campaign against stone throwing at trains held

Transport

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 09:47 pm

Related News

Awareness campaign against stone throwing at trains held

During the campaign, the railway police met with locals in different areas, distributed leaflets about the dangerous effects of throwing stones at running trains

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 09:47 pm
A Bangladesh Railways train heading towards the Kamlapur Railway station. Photo: Rehman Asad
A Bangladesh Railways train heading towards the Kamlapur Railway station. Photo: Rehman Asad

Bangladesh Railway police have arranged a programme for creating awareness against throwing stones at passing trains.  

They held a day-long campaign in slums and colonies near Feni's Sohodeb Rail crossing and adjacent area on Sunday. 

During the campaign, the railway police met with locals in different areas, distributed leaflets about the dangerous effects of throwing stones at running trains. 

Local people's representatives, Railway Nirapatta Bahini (RNB) officials, Railway officials-employees, school teachers, Imams of nearby mosques, and in charge of Sitakunda Railway Police outpost were present at the meeting of beat policing.

School and madrasa students were informed about the fatal impacts of throwing stones at passing trains. 

Laksam Railway Police station officer-in-charge Md Jasim Uddin Khandaker presided over the meeting. 

Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury, superintendent of Railway police, said passengers were injured due to stones thrown at running trains. Children and teens residing nearby the rail tracks are used to throwing stones. 

"Railway police have launched an awareness campaign for preventing the act of stone-throwing at trains. We are including local people from various classes and professions to this campaign," he added. 

The Railway Act provides for a fine of Tk10,000 as well as imprisonment for 10 years for hurling stones at moving trains with the intent of harming passengers.

Bangladesh Railway / Stone throwing at trains

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Contemplating Jackson Pollock’s hot streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The secret to creative breakthroughs, hot streaks and success

7h | Bloomberg Special
RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

9h | Brands
Dr Bijon Shil. Sketch: TBS

Is Omicron the end of the Covid-19 pandemic?

9h | Interviews
Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quarrel Increases Love

Quarrel Increases Love

7h | Videos
Spring arrives on the day of love

Spring arrives on the day of love

7h | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

7h | Videos
Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director