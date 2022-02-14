Awareness campaign against stone throwing at trains held

Bangladesh Railway police have arranged a programme for creating awareness against throwing stones at passing trains.

They held a day-long campaign in slums and colonies near Feni's Sohodeb Rail crossing and adjacent area on Sunday.

During the campaign, the railway police met with locals in different areas, distributed leaflets about the dangerous effects of throwing stones at running trains.

Local people's representatives, Railway Nirapatta Bahini (RNB) officials, Railway officials-employees, school teachers, Imams of nearby mosques, and in charge of Sitakunda Railway Police outpost were present at the meeting of beat policing.

School and madrasa students were informed about the fatal impacts of throwing stones at passing trains.

Laksam Railway Police station officer-in-charge Md Jasim Uddin Khandaker presided over the meeting.

Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury, superintendent of Railway police, said passengers were injured due to stones thrown at running trains. Children and teens residing nearby the rail tracks are used to throwing stones.

"Railway police have launched an awareness campaign for preventing the act of stone-throwing at trains. We are including local people from various classes and professions to this campaign," he added.

The Railway Act provides for a fine of Tk10,000 as well as imprisonment for 10 years for hurling stones at moving trains with the intent of harming passengers.