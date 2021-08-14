Avoid Shimulia ghat, use Paturia route, BIWTC requests 

Transport

TBS Report
14 August, 2021, 12:30 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2021, 12:32 am

Related News

Avoid Shimulia ghat, use Paturia route, BIWTC requests 

TBS Report
14 August, 2021, 12:30 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2021, 12:32 am
Avoid Shimulia ghat, use Paturia route, BIWTC requests 

After several incidents of ferries hitting the pillars of the Padma Bridge, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Friday requested all to use Paturia ferry ghat, instead of Shimulia ghat, to cross the mighty Padma River.

However, BIWTC cited ferry crisis on Shimulia-Banglabazar route as the reason of shifting the vehicles to the Paturia-Daulatdia route.

Earlier on Friday morning, a ferry hit pillar number 10 of the bridge again just three days after another incident. In the past two months, at least five such incidents of hitting pillars took place.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Friday said the ferries that ply on the Shumulia-Banglabazar route will install an outer layer of rubber for the security of the Padma Bridge.

The layer of rubber will act to cushion the blow from the vessels' bodies on the concrete pillars.

The state minister said they feel embarrassed at the alarming frequency with which vessels have been hitting the pillars of the Padma Bridge.

"Banglabazar ferry ghat can't be used any more after the Padma Bridge is launched fully because of the overall security of the bridge. In that case, we want to shift the ferry ghat to Majikhandi," the state minister said.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Padma Bridge / Ferry / Shimulia Ghat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

2d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

2d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

4d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie