Another train on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route set for launch on 1 Jan

A portion of the 100-kilometre Dohazari to Cox's Bazar railway line. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Following the inauguration of the first-ever intercity train between Dhaka and Cox's Bazar on 1 December, the government has unveiled plans to introduce an additional non-stop train service along the same route.

The upcoming train is scheduled to commence operations on 1 January, Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan disclosed this development during a press conference held at the capital's Rail Bhaban on Wednesday afternoon (6 December).

The train will depart from Dhaka at 6:15am and reach Cox's Bazar at 3pm. On the other hand, the train will leave from Cox's Bazar at 8pm and reach Dhaka via Chattogram at 4:30am.

In addition to this initiative, the minister announced the introduction of two new train pairs on the Khulna-Mongla rail line, along with an additional train pair on the Jashore-Khulna line.

While the ministry has submitted the initial proposal to launch these services by 1 January, the final decision hinges on the approval of the Prime Minister.

