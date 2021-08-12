All public transports to run from 19 August 

TBS Report 
12 August, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 02:16 pm

Photo/ Collected
Photo/ Collected

The government has decided to allow all public transport -- roads, rail and river -- from 19 August maintaining health guidelines.

The cabinet division issued a circular in this regard on Thursday. 

Besides, community centres, all tourist places, hotels and resorts can operate at half capacity the period. 

The decision has been taken based on an inter-ministerial meeting on Covid-19 held on 3 August, socio-economic and overall situation of the country, the circular said.

The restriction will continue until further notice. All have to wear masks and follow other hygiene rules. 

In case of negligence in compliance of hygiene rules in any organization, the concerned authorities will take responsibility and legal action will be taken against them.

The country eased 19-day Covid-19 strict lockdown from Wednesday across the country.

The government also allowed to reopen markets and shopping mall.

Bangladesh imposed a fresh 14-day lockdown from 23 July which was extended till 10 August following an alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the country. 

On Wednesday, 237 more people died of the virus. 

With the latest additions, the death toll came to 23,398 in the country and the case tally increased to 13,86,742.

