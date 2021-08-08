All govt, private offices to reopen from 11 Aug

All government and private offices will reopen from 11 August as the nationwide Covid-19 restrictions is going to be relaxed.

A gazette notification of the Cabinet Division made the disclosure today.

Besides, the government today decided to allow public transports to operate again from 11 August.

Public transports in all routes can carry passengers equal to their capacity, but the numbers of vehicles have to be reduced by 50%.

All have to maintain social distancing and hygiene rules strictly while using public transports and going outside.

Restaurants and hotels can be kept open with half of their capacity from 8am to 10pm every day.

Shopping malls and markets will also remain open from 10am to 8pm daily from the same day.

