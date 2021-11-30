All DNCC vehicles to have CCTV cameras: Mayor Atiq

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has decided to install CCTV cameras and GPS trackers in all its vehicles.

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam said it during a discussion meeting with the city corporation's drivers this noon.

At the meeting, the mayor issued various instructions to the drivers following the recent incidents of pedestrians being killed by city corporations' vehicles.

"It would not be allowed to get a driver's job done by an outsider. The drivers will be dismissed if such evidence is found," warned the mayor.

Atiqul Islam also said that GPS trackers will be installed in every vehicle to keep records of travelling and departure times.

He also announced to have all DNCC vehicles registered with Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and have their fitness checked regularly.

Atiqul said training of drivers would be arranged at BRTA, adding that 25 drivers would be sent to BRTA every year for seven days of training.

He further said that no garbage vehicles will be allowed to run during the day except for urgent work. Every driver must have a licence and carry it with them while driving a vehicle.

"Drivers need to think of the people who are on the road, just as they have to worry about themselves while getting out with a vehicle," advised the mayor.

On behalf of the drivers, Mostazabul Haque, organising secretary of the DNCC Transport Drivers' Union, said that vehicles of non-government organisations engaged in the waste collection will not be allowed to use the logo of the city corporation.

The process of hiring 68 drivers, which was stopped even after it started in 2014, has to be resumed. Action should be taken after investigating who handed over the car keys to the outsiders.

The meeting with Mayor Atiqul Islam was attended by more than 100 drivers as well as senior DNCC officials.