All advance train tickets for Eid to be sold online

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 07:34 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The railways authority has decided to sell all advance tickets online for upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr to avoid overcrowding at rail stations.

The tickets will be sold through "Rail Sheba app, reads a press release of the Ministry of Railways.

Besides, passengers can now buy train tickets 10 days before their journey date.

Previously, passengers would be able to buy tickets only five days prior to the travel date.

Also, tickets for intercity trains during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays (17-30 April) will be available online from 7 April, adds the statement.

People can register on the app using NID/passport/birth certificate.

