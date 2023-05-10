Airport Road traffic to be restricted from 11pm on Friday till 6am on Saturday

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 10:49 am

Traffic movement on the Airport Road will be restricted for seven hours from Friday (12 May) night till Saturday (13 May) morning, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

"All types of vehicular movement on the Airport Road will be restricted from 11pm Friday to 6am on Saturday due to the flyover construction work in front of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport," read the CAAB notification.

Authorities also requested that heavy and freight vehicles move using alternate roads.

On 28 April, traffic movement on Airport Road was also restricted for seven hours till 29 April morning because of the construction works. 

Before that on 28 March, authorities published a notification stating traffic movement on Airport Road was restricted for seven hours from 31 March to 24 June owing to the construction work.

More than 70% of the construction work has been completed on the third terminal till March this year, according to the CAAB sources.

Officials say the soft launch of the much-awaited terminal is expected to be within October this year.

Once the construction is completed, the terminal can serve twice the number of passengers that Dhaka Airport is handling currently, officials said.

