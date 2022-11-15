Air Astra starts domestic flights 24 Nov

TBS Report
15 November, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 10:04 pm

Initially Air Astra will operate 3 flights on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route and 2 flights on Dhaka-Chattogram-Dhaka route.

Private airline Air Astra will commence its first commercial flight on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar and Dhaka-Chattogram routes on 24 November. 

The airline announced its operation plan on Tuesday at an event at the domestic terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali was present as the chief guest at the event.

Initially, Air Astra will operate three flights on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route and two on the Dhaka-Chattogram-Dhaka route. 

It will expand its operations to all domestic destinations with the addition of two more new aircraft to its fleet over the next three months. 

The minimum one-way fare from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar has been fixed at Tk4,799 and from Dhaka to Chittagong at Tk3,694.

"We would like to make our fare affordable meaning we will not try to maximise revenue at the cost of passenger's convenience," Air Astra Chief Executive Officer Imran Asif told the programme.

Air Astra is proud to make its debut as a new airline in Bangladesh after almost nine years, he said, adding: "We are determined to establish ourselves as the most preferred and reliable airline for the travelers through safe operation of flights and punctuality."

Air Astra will start operation with two ATR72-600 aircraft. Two more aircraft are scheduled to be delivered within 2022. 

By 2023, Air Astra's fleet will grow to 10 aircraft. The ATR72-600 is the most modern turboprop in the world with a capacity to carry 70 passengers in a comfortable, quiet cabin.

State Minister Mahbub Ali said, "I believe domestic airlines will establish positive competition and cooperation, which will be helpful for passengers. I hope Air Astra will operate their flights by maintaining passenger service quality and safety".

The minister also launched the official website of Air Astra.

Among others, Air Vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman, chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh was present at the event.

