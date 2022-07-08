Accident causes 35km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway

TBS Report
08 July, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 12:57 pm

The traffic jam started since dawn on Friday from the eastern side of Bangabandhu Bridge to Rasurpur in Sadar upazila

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A 35km tailback has been caused on Dhaka-Tangail- Bangabandhu Bridge Highway on Friday (8 July) due to a road accident on the Bangabandhu Bridge. 

"One person was killed in a collision involving a bus and a pickup van near pillar no 17 on the west side of the bridge. The bridge authorities stopped collecting tolls for one hour and 40 minutes. There is also the pressure of extra vehicles," Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station OC Shafiqul Islam told The Business Standard. 

He said it would be normal as the day progressed.

The traffic jam started from dawn on Friday from the eastern side of Bangabandhu Bridge to Rasurpur in Sadar upazila.

Eid holidaymakers, especially women and children, suffered due to the long tailback. 

Pabna-bound bus driver Russell Mia, who was stuck in the Jokerchar area, said there were a lot of vehicles on the road. It took an hour to reach 5 km.

"I am going to Pabna to celebrate Eid with my family. My three-year-old daughter is having a hard time being stuck in the jam. Seeing that, I also feel very bad," a female passenger named Salma Begum said. 
 

