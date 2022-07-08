Accident causes 20km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway

Transport

TBS Report
08 July, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 09:49 am

Related News

Accident causes 20km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway

The traffic jam started since dawn on Friday from the eastern side of Bangabandhu Bridge to Rasurpur in Sadar upazila

TBS Report
08 July, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 09:49 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A 20km tailback was caused on Dhaka-Tangail- Bangabandhu Bridge Highway on Friday (8 July) due to a road accident on the Bangabandhu Bridge. 

"One person was killed in a collision involving a bus and a pickup van near pillar no 17 on the west side of the bridge. The bridge authorities stopped collecting tolls for one hour and 40 minutes. There is also the pressure of extra vehicles," Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station OC Shafiqul Islam told The Business Standard. 

He said it would be normal as the day progressed.

The traffic jam started from dawn on Friday from the eastern side of Bangabandhu Bridge to Rasurpur in Sadar upazila.

Eid holidaymakers, especially women and children, suffered due to the long tailback. 

Pabna-bound bus driver Russell Mia, who was stuck in the Jokerchar area, said there were a lot of vehicles on the road. It took an hour to reach 5 km.

"I am going to Pabna to celebrate Eid with my family. My three-year-old daughter is having a hard time being stuck in the jam. Seeing that, I also feel very bad," a female passenger named Salma Begum said. 
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Eid Holiday / Highway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Power cuts are back. Was this inevitable?

43m | Panorama
Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

23h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

1d | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

How effective was 100% electrification

How effective was 100% electrification

Now | Videos
How to achieve success in life

How to achieve success in life

13m | Videos
New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

13h | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

6
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM