AC bus service from city to Patenga beach inaugurated in Ctg

A total of 20 AC buses have been prepared for the service. Photo: TBS

The Chattogram City Corporation today (1 July) inaugurated an air-conditioned (AC) bus service on Chattogram's Route-14, stretching from the Kaptai Road intersection to Patenga Beach.

The buses are scheduled to ply on the road from tomorrow.

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury formally inaugurated the much-hyped bus service at a programme held in Agrabad Hotel this evening.

A total of 20 AC buses have been prepared for the service. Fares for this service will range from a minimum of Tk20 to a maximum of Tk100, with special discounts for students.

Shanti Paribahan Limited, a local transport company, has taken the initiative to operate twenty 38-seater AC buses under the banner of "Chattala Chaka". The chassis of the buses were from the Indian company Tata Motors and the bodies were manufactured in the country.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest, Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said the AC bus service will bring comfort to the commuters.

"As a result, more people will be encouraged to use public transport which will help reduce traffic congestion in the city," he added.

He urged the transport companies to come forward with more AC buses to make the city travel more comfortable.