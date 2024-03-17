8 coaches of Bijoy Express derails in Cumilla

Transport

TBS Report
17 March, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 03:18 pm

Photo: Collected from Dhaka Post, a Bangladeshi Online.
Photo: Collected from Dhaka Post, a Bangladeshi Online.

At least eight carriages of the Mymensingh-bound Bijoy Express derailed in Cumilla's Nangalkot today (17 March) as extreme heat caused the track to bend.

"We primarily suspect the extreme heat caused the rail line to bend, which caused the derailment of eight carriages of Bijoy Express near Tezer Bazar, adjacent to Hasanpur Railway Station in Nangalkot at around 2:00pm today," Liakat Ali Mojumdar, the upper assistant engineer (track) of the railway, told The Business Standard.

The train was coming from Chattogram, he added.

The incident has temporarily suspended train operations from Chattogram to Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Chandpur. However, services from Dhaka to Chattogram remain unaffected.

Murad Ullah Bahar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Laksam Railway Police Station, said, "Many suffered light injuries in the incident. However, the number of injured is yet to be ascertained.

"The Nangalkot's upazila nirbahi officer, police station in-charge, and the chairman are present at the spot. We searched the entire train. No one was killed."

