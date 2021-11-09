73 buses fined Tk2.83 lakh for charging additional fares

Mobile courts fined Tk2.83 lakh to 73 buses for charging extra fares from passengers on Tuesday.

Ten mobile courts were operated across the city to prevent bus operators from collecting extra fares, according to a notice issued by the Road, Transport and Bridge Ministry.

They fined 12 CNG-run and 61 diesel-run buses raiding 257 vehicles in the city, and returned the money to the passengers.

Some bus operators are reportedly charging extra fares following the government step to raise fares of diesel-run vehicles.