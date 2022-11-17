50 BRTC buses to hit Dhaka streets to tackle pressure of Metro rail passengers

Transport

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 10:36 pm

Related News

50 BRTC buses to hit Dhaka streets to tackle pressure of Metro rail passengers

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 10:36 pm
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected

The state-owned Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) will operate a shuttle bus service from Agargaon to Motijheel to handle the extra load of metro rail passengers.

The service will initially start with 50 BRTC buses following the commercial operation of metro rail services from Uttara to Agargaon next December.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between BRTC and the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the owner of metro rail, said BRTC General Manager Amjad Hossain.

The subtle service will start from Agargaon and travel up to Motijheel via Farmgate, he added.

It will be expanded with more buses in case of further passenger pressure.

Amjad said that, the company secretary of the DMTCL and general manager (Technical) of BRTC signed the MoU on behalf of their own respective organisations at an event arranged on a construction site of the MRT line-6 project in Diabari.

MAN Siddique, managing director of the DMTCL and other officials of BRTC and the road transport and highways division were present at the event.

Siddique said the metro rail is set to start commercial operations next December with 10 sets of trains. 

"It may cause public sufferings if several hundreds of passengers land in Agargaon every three minutes. The agreement with BRTC was made to ease this crisis," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Metro Rail / BRTC bus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

12h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

13h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

13h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How konka television exapands its market in bangladesh

How konka television exapands its market in bangladesh

1h | Videos
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

3h | Videos
Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

5h | Videos
Know about new Income Tax Return rules

Know about new Income Tax Return rules

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday