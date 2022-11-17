50 BRTC buses to hit Dhaka streets to tackle pressure of Metro rail passengers

The state-owned Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) will operate a shuttle bus service from Agargaon to Motijheel to handle the extra load of metro rail passengers.

The service will initially start with 50 BRTC buses following the commercial operation of metro rail services from Uttara to Agargaon next December.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between BRTC and the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the owner of metro rail, said BRTC General Manager Amjad Hossain.

The subtle service will start from Agargaon and travel up to Motijheel via Farmgate, he added.

It will be expanded with more buses in case of further passenger pressure.

Amjad said that, the company secretary of the DMTCL and general manager (Technical) of BRTC signed the MoU on behalf of their own respective organisations at an event arranged on a construction site of the MRT line-6 project in Diabari.

MAN Siddique, managing director of the DMTCL and other officials of BRTC and the road transport and highways division were present at the event.

Siddique said the metro rail is set to start commercial operations next December with 10 sets of trains.

"It may cause public sufferings if several hundreds of passengers land in Agargaon every three minutes. The agreement with BRTC was made to ease this crisis," he added.