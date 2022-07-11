5-km tailback at Mawa end of Padma Bridge

TBS Report
11 July, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 03:47 pm

Traffic congestion at the bridge entrance may intensify further as many South-bound holidaymakers are still leaving the capital  

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A five-kilometre-long tailback was created at the Mawa end of the Padma Bridge on Monday, the second day of Eid.

Traffic congestion at the bridge entrance may intensify further as many South-bound holidaymakers are still leaving the capital, in addition to the travellers who just want to visit the recently inaugurated bridge.    

Since Monday morning, traffic pressure has been increasing at the north toll plaza of the Padma Bridge. As the day progressed, hundreds of vehicles accumulated in front of the toll plazas creating long queues, stretching from the toll plaza to the old ferry ghat area in Sreenagar upazila.

It takes a while to handle the extra traffic due to the manual toll collection, said the bridge authorities, adding that the Mawa- Bhanga expressway is free and vehicles are moving smoothly after clearing tolls.

Executive Engineer of Padma Bridge Mahbubur Rahman, who is in charge at Mawa end, said the traffic pressure was comparatively low on Eid day.

"Many people could not go home on Eid day, they are going today. Besides, some are visiting the Padma Bridge. The additional vehicles and manual collection of tolls have created some congestion," he said, adding that it is hard to determine the length of the tailback.

No gridlocks were reported on Padma Bridge or on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway before Eid. Vehicular movement was average compared to the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge Highway which witnessed intense gridlocks on Friday and Saturday. 

