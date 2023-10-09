Traffic congestion on Dhaka-Aricha highway eases as Awami League rally ends

Around 4km tailback has been created on Dhaka-Aricha highway in Aminbazar area on Monday. Photo: TBS

The traffic congestion on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar which was created due to the Awami League's 'Peace and Development Rally' at Gabtali in the capital, has begun to ease following the end of the rally.

As of the time of writing this report at 6 pm, traffic on the Dhaka-bound lane of the highway has largely returned to normal.

At 6 pm, Dhaka District Traffic Police Inspector (Administration) Hossain Shahid Chowdhury informed The Business Standard that while there is still some traffic pressure in the Aminbazar area of the Dhaka-bound lane of the highway, the traffic situation has started to normalise.

He expects that traffic will return to a completely normal state in a short while.

Earlier, the 'Peace and Development Rally' organised by the Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League at Gabtali in the capital led to severe traffic congestion on the Dhaka-bound lane of the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar, a suburb of Dhaka.

Commencing from 3pm, the traffic gridlock caused significant inconvenience to commuters bound for Dhaka. It gripped the Dhaka-bound lane in the Aminbazar Salehpur bridge area of the highway till this evening.

Residents of the Aminbazar area said the traffic on the highway was flowing normally until 2:30pm in the afternoon. From 3 o'clock onwards, a traffic jam gradually formed in the Dhaka-bound lane of the highway, particularly in the Aminbazar Bridge area, and it has been worsening since.

Photo: TBS

Speaking to The Business Standard Suman, a public transport driver from Aminbazar Salehpur Bridge area said, "I have been stationary in the traffic jam at Salehpur Bridge area for 20 minutes, the vehicles are moving at a very sluggish pace."

Voicing her frustration at the suffering caused by the political gathering, she remarked, "Political parties should refrain from occupying the road during their gatherings, sparing our fellow citizens from this ordeal."