398 killed in road accidents during Eid-ul-Azha this year: Jatri Kalyan Samity

A total of 398 people were killed and 774 injured in 319 road accidents during Eid-ul-Azha this year, said Jatri Kalyan Samity (JKS).

"This Eid, the highest number of accidents and deaths occurred in the last seven years," JKS Secretary General Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury said during a press briefing at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Tuesday (19 July).

"As in the past, long traffic jams was also seen on the road this time," he added.

The JKS alleged that due to the traffic congestions, hotels have taken advantage of passengers.

Many had to pay extra fares, it further said.