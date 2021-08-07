35 buses seized for defying lockdown protocol

Police have seized 35 long-distance buses at different points on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway for violating lockdown protocols.

The highway police raided the Chandra Junction and surrounding areas based on reports that long-distance buses were operating on the routes and charging three to four times higher fares from passengers.

On Friday night, 35 buses were seized from different points on the highway. Further legal action is being taken in this regard.

Highway police said the movement of private cars, goods carrying trucks, lorry, battery-powered auto-rickshaws and rickshaws on the highway has increased with the onset of the day. The presence of common people including garment factory workers is noticeable.

A large number of vehicles are entering the capital without any hindrance due to the slackening of road and highway check posts. As a result, traffic congestions have been created in the surrounding areas such as the Chandna crossing.

Crowds of people have increased in the kitchen markets, fish markets and alleys. However, shops and stalls are closed. Mobile courts are being conducted to implement the lockdown. Besides, members of Border Guard Bangladesh and Rapid Action Battalion are on patrol.