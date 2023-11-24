3 injured as bus catches fire at Bangabandhu Expressway toll plaza

A Dhaka to Kuakata bound bus engulfed in fire at Bangabandhu Expressway toll plaza resulting three injured. Photo: TBS

A bus caught fire due to a mechanical fault in front of a toll plaza on the Bangabandhu Expressway, injuring three passengers.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred around 12:30pm on Friday (24 November) in front of Bangabandhu Expressway's Dhaleshwari toll plaza in Munshiganj.

"Three people were burned in the incident. One of them has been sent to the Sheikh Hasina Burn Unit for better treatment," said Badal Rahman, in charge of the Sirajdikhan Fire Service.

He also said they brought the fire under control within 20 minutes of arriving at the scene.

Regarding the incident, Nahin Reza, the executive engineer of Munshiganj Roads and Highways, said the bus caught fire due to a mechanical fault, and three people were burned.

Eyewitnesses said the passenger bus was travelling from Dhaka to Kuakata.

Suddenly, around 12:30pm, the bus caught fire in the 7th lane of the toll plaza.

The fire quickly spread, and the bus was engulfed in smoke.