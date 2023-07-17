3 dead after waterbus hit by bulkhead sinks in Buriganga

Transport

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 06:40 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 03:18 pm

Related News

3 dead after waterbus hit by bulkhead sinks in Buriganga

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 06:40 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 03:18 pm
Photo: Fire Service
Photo: Fire Service

Three bodies have been recovered so far in the incident of a waterbus sinking in the Buriganga River after being hit by a sand-laden bulkhead on Sunday night.

MV Arabi, carrying over 100 passengers, sank around 8:15pm on the way to Telghat in South Keraniganj from Lalkuthi ghat, said one of the survivors.

On information, three firefighting units from Sadarghat and Siddik Bazar fire stations rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. Moreover, divers from the Coast Guard joined the fire service workers to accelerate the rescue operation.

Photo: Fire Service
Photo: Fire Service

As it capsised close to the river bank, most passengers managed to swim ashore.

Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, director (Operations and Maintenance) of Fire service during a press breifing said, 40 people including three fire-service water floaters, eight divers, worked to carry out a recovery mission. Five people were brought ashore and are taking treatment at the hospital.

Recovery operations will be carried out if any body is found floating or news of body floating is received, he added.

Top News

transport / Accident / boat capsize

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

28m | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

16h | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

21h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

Now | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

13h | TBS Food
Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

14h | TBS World
What are the causes of natural devastation?

What are the causes of natural devastation?

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June