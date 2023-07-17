3 dead after waterbus hit by bulkhead sinks in Buriganga

Three bodies have been recovered so far in the incident of a waterbus sinking in the Buriganga River after being hit by a sand-laden bulkhead on Sunday night.

MV Arabi, carrying over 100 passengers, sank around 8:15pm on the way to Telghat in South Keraniganj from Lalkuthi ghat, said one of the survivors.

On information, three firefighting units from Sadarghat and Siddik Bazar fire stations rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. Moreover, divers from the Coast Guard joined the fire service workers to accelerate the rescue operation.

Photo: Fire Service

As it capsised close to the river bank, most passengers managed to swim ashore.

Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, director (Operations and Maintenance) of Fire service during a press breifing said, 40 people including three fire-service water floaters, eight divers, worked to carry out a recovery mission. Five people were brought ashore and are taking treatment at the hospital.

Recovery operations will be carried out if any body is found floating or news of body floating is received, he added.